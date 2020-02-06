Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Dealt to Warriors
Wiggins -- along with a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick -- was traded Thursday from the Timberwolves to the Warriors in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman.
Wiggins' contract -- he's owed over $93.8 million over the following three seasons -- has been denounced as one of the worst in the league, and the Timberwolves had to attach two draft picks to the deal as a result. For Wiggins, it's possible a change of scenery will help facilitate his development. He showed improved play for portions of this season, averaging an efficient 27.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in November, but that's slipped recently. He'll presumably enter the starting lineup for Golden State and should occupy a significant role given the limited weapons available for the time being.
