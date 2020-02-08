Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Debuting for Warriors vs. Lakers
Wiggins will make his Warriors debut Saturday against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Until Stephen Curry (hand) returns, Wiggins should function as the team's primary scoring option. It may take some time for Wiggins to adjust to a new offense, but there should be no shortage of opportunities for him to handle the ball and fire up shots. We should learn more on how coach Steve Kerr plans to utilize Wiggins going forward during Saturday's contest.
