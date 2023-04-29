Wiggins racked up 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 118-99 loss to the Kings in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Wiggins struggled from a scoring perspective and finished with 13 points in 13 shots, but he delivered a solid all-around stat line despite struggling from the field. Wiggins has emerged as a solid two-way contributor in the series and is averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game ahead of a series-deciding Game 7 on Sunday.