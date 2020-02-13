Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Defense on show Wednesday
Wiggins totaled 27 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the Suns.
Wiggins blocked a career-high four shots Wednesday, continuing to fill the boxscore for his new team. His supporting numbers have certainly been a nice welcome surprise for those with shares in Wiggins, although given what we have seen throughout his career, they are unlikely to stick. Looking ahead, Wiggins should be able to flirt with top-100 value and there is scope for him to climb into the top-70.
