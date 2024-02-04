Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Saturday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Hawks that Wiggins was forced out of the game due to a sprained left foot, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins' early exit was previously attributed to a left ankle injury, but after undergoing X-rays -- which returned negative -- the 29-year-old's health concern was classified differently once Kerr had a chance to speak with Warriors director of sports medicine Rick Celebrini. Though the X-rays have cleared Wiggins of any structural damage to his foot, his sprain could still be significant enough to keep him from playing Monday in Brooklyn, and perhaps additional games to follow. The injury is particularly inconvenient timing for Wiggins, who had started to look increasingly comfortable of late and had been averaging 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 three-pointers, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.3 minutes per game in his six outings prior to Saturday.