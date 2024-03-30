Wiggins logged 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 115-97 win over the Hornets.

Wiggins' eight dimes Friday matched a season high he set Jan. 12 against the Bulls, and he finished second on the team in assists to Chris Paul. Wiggins has now scored 20-plus points in each of his last two games and has averaged 17.5 points on 49.4 percent shooting (including 41.4 percent from three), 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks over 29.5 minutes per game over his last six contests.