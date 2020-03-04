Wiggins registered 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-100 win at Denver.

Wiggins has never been much of a passing threat throughout his career, but this was the second time he registered double-digit assists this season. He has racked up 17 assists in his last three games, and the star forward is averaging 22.0 points and 5.7 dimes per game in that stretch.