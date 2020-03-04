Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Dishes out 10 assists
Wiggins registered 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-100 win at Denver.
Wiggins has never been much of a passing threat throughout his career, but this was the second time he registered double-digit assists this season. He has racked up 17 assists in his last three games, and the star forward is averaging 22.0 points and 5.7 dimes per game in that stretch.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Full line in loss to Wizards•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Likely to play Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 16 points in defeat•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: No longer on injury report•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...