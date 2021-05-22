Wiggins registered 22 points (10-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 44 minutes in Friday's overtime loss against the Grizzlies.

Wiggins surpassed the 20-point plateau in each of his last four appearances of the season and finished the campaign as the Warriors' second-best scoring threat behind Stephen Curry, although he was very inconsistent at times and had a few poor shooting performances down the stretch. The seven-year veteran had a down year compared to last season, though, and he finishes the campaign averaging 18.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals across 33.3 minutes per game.