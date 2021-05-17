Wiggins posted 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies.

Wiggins didn't play in the previous but made a big impact in the regular-season finale, as he posted a double-double while also scoring at least 20 points for the sixth time over his last nine appearances. The small forward should be one of the Warriors' go-to players on offense for the upcoming play-in matchup against the Lakers.