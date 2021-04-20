Wiggins contributed 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 42 minutes during Monday's 107-96 win over the 76ers.
Wiggins has been highly efficient shooting the ball over his last seven games, converting on 52.4 percent of his shots. For the season, Wiggins is enjoying a career year shooting both overall (47.7 percent) and from distance (38.9 percent) but has seen a decline in rebounds and assists from last year.
