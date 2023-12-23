Watch Now:

Wiggins (illness) won't play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wiggins was a late addition to the injury report Friday and will end up missing the opening leg of a back-to-back set Friday. In his absence, look for Trayce Jackson-Davis and Dario Saric to pick up Wiggins' vacated minutes.

