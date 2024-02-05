Wiggins (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Wiggins has been downgraded from doubtful to out while dealing with a sore left ankle. Brandin Podziemski should be the primary beneficiary of Wiggins' absence, though Moses Moody is cleared to make his return from a nine-game absence Monday and could absorb some wing minutes.