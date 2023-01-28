Wiggins (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Toronto.
Wiggins will miss a second straight game due to an illness. His next chance to suit up will come Monday in Oklahoma City. Jonathan Kuminga drew the start in Wiggins' absence Wednesday, but Kevon Looney will be reinserted into the first five Friday, joined by Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
