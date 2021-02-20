Wiggins went for 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes during the Warriors' 124-120 loss Friday to the Magic.

Wiggins was right on par with his season averages in points, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage and minutes. The one area of concern has been turnovers as he has coughed the ball up 20 times in his last five outings.