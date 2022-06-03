Wiggins ended Thursday's 120-108 loss to Boston in Game 1 of the NBA Finals with 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes.

Wiggins put together an efficient scoring effort in his first NBA Finals game, and he ranked second on the Warriors with 20 points in the contest. The forward also swatted three shots -- tying his high mark in the postseason -- but Golden State was unable to pull out a victory. Wiggins has been a key contributor for the Warriors throughout the playoffs, averaging 16.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks across 17 games.