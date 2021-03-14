Wiggins totaled 28 points (12-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists across 38 minutes Sunday in the win over the Jazz.

Sunday was the first time in 10 games Wiggins hit the 20-point mark. His 28 points were the most he's scored in a game this season while his three steals matched a season high. For the month of March, Wiggins is averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.