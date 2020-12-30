Wiggins scored 27 points (9-19 FG, 5-8 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in a 116-106 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

Wiggins paced the Warriors in scoring for much of the game as he scored more than 20 points for the first time this young season. The forward found a rhythm in the fourth quarter as he scored 13 points from the field. Wiggins finally got comfortable from deep in the contest as well, more than doubling his season total for three-pointers made.