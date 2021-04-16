Wiggins collected 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists in a 119-101 victory over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Wiggins had a strong offensive performance, scoring 20-plus points with five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists for the first time this season. The forward has seen a slight increase in scoring opportunities recently with Kelly Oubre (wrist) missing the last four contests. Wiggins has scored 15-plus points in five consecutive games and shot at a 51.9 percent clip over that span.