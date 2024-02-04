Wiggins won't return to Saturday's game against Atlanta due to a left ankle injury. He finished with two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes.

The Warriors initially deemed him questionable to return after he tweaked his ankle during the second quarter, but the veteran forward will miss the rest of the evening. The team will likely provide an update on Wiggins' condition after the game, but for the time being, he can be viewed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Nets. If Wiggins is forced to miss more time, the Warriors could lean more heavily on Brandin Podziemski, Lester Quinones and Moses Moody (calf) to fill his minutes.