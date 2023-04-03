Wiggins (personal) is expected to rejoin the Warriors early this week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A report from earlier Monday suggested that Wiggins could be back before the end of the regular season, and it appears likely that the 28-year-old will have multiple chances to take the court for the Warriors as they compete for playoff positioning down the stretch. Wiggins hasn't suited up since mid-February, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction to close out the regular season. However, his return to the court would allow him to build up his conditioning before the Play-In Tournament or playoffs. His first opportunity to suit up this week will be Tuesday against the Thunder, but it's unclear whether he'll be ready to play by then.