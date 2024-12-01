Wiggins (ankle) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against the Suns, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wiggins was listed as questionable for Saturday's game due to a right ankle impingement, but it appears the 2014 No. 1 overall pick will be able to play. Over his last five games, Wiggins has averaged 22.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 31.8 minutes per game.