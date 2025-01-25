Wiggins (back) is probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Although Wiggins is managing bilateral lower-back soreness, he's expected to suit up for the Warriors in Saturday's showdown against Los Angeles. Across his last nine appearances, the veteran forward has averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes.
