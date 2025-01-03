Wiggins (hamstring) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Wiggins was a late addition to the injury report due to right hamstring tightness, though the probable tag suggests he'll give it a go. If the 29-year-old suffers any setbacks during warmups, Moses Moody and Lindy Waters are candidates for increased roles.
