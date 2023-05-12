Wiggins (ribs) is expected to play in Friday's Game 6 versus the Warriors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wiggins reportedly plans to go through his pregame routine to determine how his costal cartilage fracture feels prior to Friday's tipoff, so his official status likely won't be revealed until game-time. Wiggins is expected to have difficulty shooting the ball if he's available after shooting 37.5 percent from three on 4.8 attempts across the first games of the series.