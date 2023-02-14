Wiggins posted 29 points (12-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 135-126 victory over the Wizards.

Wiggins was aggressive early and often en route to his highest-scoring output since recording a season-high 36 points against the Rockets on Dec. 3. He suffered a groin injury during the 120-101 win over Houston that sidelined him for a month, and he's been struggling since then, posting just 13.1 points on 39.9 percent shooting over 14 appearances until Monday's offensive explosion. Wiggins appears to be trending in the right direction and is averaging 19.3 points on 50 percent shooting over his last four appearances. He's also putting up 6.3 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals during that stretch, which are all above his season averages. As long as Stephen Curry (leg) remains sidelined, the Warriors will need more these types of performances from Wiggins to stay relevant in the congested Western Conference standings.