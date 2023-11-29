Wiggins closed with 29 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-123 loss to the Kings.

Wiggins had one of his best games of the season, but it wasn't enough to endure the Kings' late rally. Wednesday's game marks the first time Wiggins has scored more than 20 points. It's too early to depend on Wiggins for this kind of output, but a larger sample size that includes similar stat lines can help establish a higher fantasy floor for the veteran.