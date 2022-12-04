Wiggins racked up 36 points (14-19 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 victory over Houston.

Wiggins did as he pleased in the blowout victory, putting a hapless Rockets squad to the sword. Despite what has been a mediocre last week, Wiggins remains one of the bargains of the season thus far, currently putting up top-30 value. Having found a home in Golden State, the former number one pick is finally letting his numbers do the talking. While there could be a decline coming at some point, he is firming as a solid mid-round option the rest of the way.