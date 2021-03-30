Wiggins posted 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block across 35 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Wiggins has been on fire of late and posted his third straight game with at least 20 points, a plateau he's reached in five of his last six appearances as well. He's been at his best since the All-Star break, averaging 22.5 points per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from three-point range over his last 10 appearances.