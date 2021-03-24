Wiggins recorded 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 108-98 loss to the 76ers.

After pouring in 60 points, 17 rebounds, eight three-pointers and six steals across the prior two games, Wiggins took a big step back in all four categories Tuesday. The subpar shooting performance likely won't be the norm for Wiggins, who had converted 53.2 percent of his attempts over the previous five games and is shooting a career-best 46.9 percent on the season. His fantasy value should generally trend upward while Stephen Curry (tailbone) remains out for at least the next week.