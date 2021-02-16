Wiggins registered 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

Wiggins has been finding ways to contribute on both ends of the court on a steady basis, and while his scoring numbers have been slightly below the expectations, he's been getting the job done of late. Through his last five appearances, he is averaging 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field.