Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Full line in loss to Wizards
Wiggins scored 27 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Sunday's 124-110 loss against the Wizards.
Wiggins has always been a reliable scorer and he continues to shine in that role since he was traded to the Warriors in February, as he is averaging 19.9 points per game in 45.2 shooting from the field since debuting for Golden State back in Feb. 8. He should remain one of Golden State's main scoring threat during the final weeks of the regular season.
