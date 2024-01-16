Wiggins finished Monday's 116-107 loss to the Grizzlies with 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 31 minutes.

Wiggins was active on both ends of the court Monday, reaching the 15-point mark for the second time in his last three since returning to the starting lineup, but he also made his presence felt with two blocks. Wiggins' upside changes dramatically when he's in the starting lineup, but overall, his campaign has been disappointing. He's averaging just 9.6 points per game in his last seven starts since the start of December.