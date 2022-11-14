Wiggins finished Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Kings with 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes.

Despite another loss, Wiggins put together another productive evening, continuing what has been a strong start to the season. He is currently the 20th-ranked player in 12-team leagues, above and beyond what anyone had hoped for coming into the season. While second-round production might be unsustainable, there is a very real chance he is able to put together the best season of his career, meaning he could end up being a sneaky draft-day steal.