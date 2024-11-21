Wiggins provided 27 points (12-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-97 win over Atlanta.

Wiggins delivered one of his best scoring performances in 2024-25, finishing just two points shy of tying his season-high mark. The lack of consistency in Wiggins' numbers has been frustrating for fantasy managers, but he's scored over 20 points in his last two games, so the signs are trending in the right direction it seems. Wiggins is averaging 15.0 points per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field since the beginning of November, however, so there's room for him to continue improving.