Wiggins erupted for 40 points (14-24 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in Friday's win over Memphis.

With Stephen Curry (tailbone) sidelined, Wiggins put the Warriors' offense on his back, notching new season highs in points, field goals made, field goal attempts, free throws made, three-pointers made and steals. The game will likely be a major outlier for the notorious underachiever, but his value will remain elevated so long as Curry -- who is expected to remain out Saturday -- is out of the lineup.