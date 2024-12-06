Wiggins (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday against Houston, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Wiggins has received the green light to run the floor Thursday. He's averaging 17.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five appearances.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: On track to play•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Added to injury report•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Goes for 18 points Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Playing Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Expected to play against Suns•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable to play Saturday•