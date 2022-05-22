Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins (ankle) participated in the team's morning shootaround and is "good to go" for Sunday's Game 3 in Dallas, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Wiggins was listed as questionable after tweaking his left ankle during Wednesday's comeback win in Game 2. However, the All-Star forward was never really in doubt of missing the critical Game 3. Wiggins has put pressure on Luka Doncic on both ends of the floor during the first two matchups of the Western Conference Finals and figures to continue playing a major role for Warriors throughout the series.