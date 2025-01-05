Wiggins (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins has been working through tightness in his right hamstring as of late. It won't prevent him from playing Saturday, and he should have a larger role in the offense due to the absence of Stephen Curry (knee). Wiggins has averaged 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks across 30.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.