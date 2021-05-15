Wiggins (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game versus Memphis.

The 26-year-old sat out Friday along with Stephen Curry (tailbone) and Draymond Green (finger), but the trio is ready to go for the final game of the regular season Sunday. Wiggins has averaged 22.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34.2 minutes across his past five games.