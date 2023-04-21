Wiggins (shoulder) is good to go for Game 3 against the Kings on Thursday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Wiggins was previously carrying a questionable tag due to right shoulder soreness, but the fact that he's getting the green light before warmups is a great sign. Wiggins could see an expanded role on both sides of the floor with Draymond Green suspended for Thursday's contest.
