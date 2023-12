Wiggins (finger) will start Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wiggins missed a pair of games with a finger injury, but he'll be back in action Wednesday night, replacing Moses Moody in the first unit. In the five games leading up to his finger injury, Wiggins averaged 18.6 points and 5.0 rebounds across 30.1 minutes.