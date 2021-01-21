Wiggins (knee) will play Wednesday against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was originally considered questionable with the knee injury before being upgraded to probable, and he's ready to play Wednesday versus San Antonio. Wiggins had a rough start to the season from the field, but over the past 10 games he's averaging 18.7 points on 48.3 percent shooting, including 40.4 percent from deep.