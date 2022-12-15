Wiggins (groin) was cleared Thursday to begin practicing, and his return to play will be determined by his continued progress, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Wiggins is still listed as out Friday due to a right groin strain. However, it does appear that his six-game absence will end soon, with his next chance to return being Sunday's matchup with Toronto.
