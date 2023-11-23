Wiggins logged 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 loss to Phoenix.

Wiggins has struggled on the scoreboard for most of the start of the season, but he showed signs of promise with a 31-point performance against the Thunder on Saturday. However, he's regressed over his last two appearances, averaging just 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game. Wiggins certainly has the talent to turn things around at some points, but he's struggled this season while posting 41.8/23.5/56.3 percent shooting splits.