Wiggins was held to a season-low three points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and two steals in Sunday's loss to the Lakers.

The Warriors were blitzed early and never recovered. They trailed by 29 at halftime, prompting Steve Kerr to pull back on his starters' minutes in the second half. As a result, Wiggins established new season lows in points and minutes (22), while adding minimal fantasy production elsewhere.