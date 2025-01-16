Wiggins chipped in 24 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 win over the Timberwolves.

The veteran forward has looked a little more focused after missing a couple games last week to attend to a personal matter. Wiggins has scored at least 20 points and drained multiple threes in both games since his return, something he'd done only once in seven contests prior to his absence.