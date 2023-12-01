Wiggins (finger) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Wiggins was a late addition to the injury report Thursday and was ultimately sidelined for the win over the Clippers due to right finger soreness. If Wiggins is sidelined again, Moses Moody figures to draw another start, while Jonathan Kuminga would presumably garner an increased role off the bench.
