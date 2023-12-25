Wiggins (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Wiggins is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive game due to an illness. The 10th-year pro has recently been moved to the bench, where he is averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 25.0 minutes through four games. If he is unable to go, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody could be in line for extra minutes.