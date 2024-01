Wiggins will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Coach Steve Kerr is replacing Wiggins with Brandin Podziemski in the first unit. Wiggins has really struggled next to Jonathan Kuminga, so it's not a surprise to see Kerr stagger those two again. Wiggins has also been in a brutal slump, scoring a combined six points in his last two games.