Wiggins had 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 victory over Denver.

Wiggins missed the Warriors' final game of the regular season due to back tightness, but he returned to the starting unit for Golden State's first playoff contest. The All-Star forward performed well in the win, leading the team in rebounds while shooting 6-for-11 from the field and committing just one turnover. Wiggins isn't among the flashiest players on the Warriors, but he has provided steady production throughout the season and will likely continue to be an important part of the team's game plan throughout the playoffs.